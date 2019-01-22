Featured
Woman pinned under car suffers serious injuries
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, January 22, 2019 7:55PM EST
One woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being pinned under a car Newmarket on Tuesday evening.
Police say the accident happened on Davis Drive just after the dinner hour.
Davis Drive will be closed between Longford and George Street for the investigation.
Officers say the driver of the vehicle was not injured.
Police are speaking with witnesses to determine the cause of the incident.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area.