Woman loses her life after crashing into a hydro pole in Adjala Tosorontio

Flowers mark the scene of a tragic car crash at the 11th Line and Adjala Tosorontio and New Tecumseth Townline.

A passenger vehicle hauling a trailer that was carrying six people crashed into a hydro pole Sunday at 4 p.m.

A 43-year-old woman passenger from Ramore, east of Timmins, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Five passengers, including several minors, were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Provincial police closed the 11th Line at Tottenham Road during the investigation, but it has since been reopened.