BARRIE -- A woman was attacked by an unknown man in Midland while jogging on Tuesday evening, provincial police say.

The victim told police the alleged attempted sexual assault happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. in Little Lake Park.

Police say the victim was jogging in an unlit path through a wooded section of the park when an unknown man armed with a sharp-edged weapon knocked her to the ground. Police say she managed to escape after a brief struggle. She was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Officers, along with the OPP K9 unit and the emergency response team, searched the area and are continuing to investigate.

The suspect is described as a white man, roughly 30-years-old with a scab on the back of his right hand that runs from his little finger to his thumb. He was wearing a black puffy waist-length coat, a black-and-white mitten, pants and winter boots. Police say he smelled of urine, skunk, mould and bad breath.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip.