(SELWYN TOWNSHIP, ON) – A Selwyn woman is dead and three others injured after a two-car crash near Peterborough on Saturday afternoon.



Provincial police and emergency crews were called to Selwyn Road between lines 11 and 12.



Police say an SUV traveling southbound crossed the centre line to avoid a northbound sedan that had entered the southbound lane. The driver of the sedan then corrected himself and re-entered the northbound lane, and collided with the SUV.



The passenger of the sedan, sixty-six-year-old Leona Matthews, was pronounced dead at the scene. The male driver of the sedan has been transported to a Toronto trauma centre for treatment.



The two occupants of the SUV were treated at a nearby hospital.



Police are still investigating the accident