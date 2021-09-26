Woman killed in crash between car and train in Severn Twp.

Barrie, Ont. -

A woman is dead following a crash between a sedan and a freight train in Severn Township.

Provincial police say it happened at about 2:20 p.m. Sunday on Upper Big Chute Road, just east of the Irish Line.

While they cannot explain how it happened, they say the vehicle the woman was driving collided with a train car.

There do not appear to be any safety arms or warning lights near the site of the crash.

Officers with the OPP and Canadian Pacific Rail are investigating the crash.

The area was expected to remain blocked off to traffic until late Sunday night.