BARRIE
Barrie

    • Woman kicks out passenger after argument while driving

    An OPP crest in this undated file image. An OPP crest in this undated file image.
    Share

    A passenger was kicked out of a car after an argument.

    Provincial police were called to Sideroad 41 in Southgate at 2:10 a.m. Saturday after a passenger was abruptly asked to leave the vehicle.

    The driver told police that a physical altercation had taken place before the passenger was told to exit the car.

    Police decided the driver required a breathalyzer test, and the 25-year-old Chesley woman was taken to the OPP detachment in Teviotdale, west of Orangeville, and charged with impaired driving charges.

    The accused will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on March 7.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News