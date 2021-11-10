BREAKING NEWS
Woman injured after being hit by car in Bradford
Police are investigating after a woman was struck by a vehicle in Bradford Wednesday.
South Simcoe Police closed Marshview Boulevard between Simcoe Road and Holland Street for the investigation. It has since reopened.
Police say the woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
She was taken to the hospital to be treated.
Police say the driver remained at the scene.