Woman in hospital with serious injuries following crash in Essa Township
County Road 21 in Essa, Ont. closed while OPP investigate a two vehicle crash on March 16, 2018 (CTV Barrie Jim Holmes)
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, March 16, 2018 12:38PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, March 16, 2018 7:54PM EDT
One female driver was transported to a Toronto hospital with serious injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Essa Township this morning.
It happened on County Road 21 between the 8th and 9th line in Essa Township.
Emergency crews were called to the scene just after 6 am when a pickup truck and SUV collided.
In addition to the woman transported to Toronto, one man and one woman were treated for minor injuries.