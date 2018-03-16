

CTV Barrie





One female driver was transported to a Toronto hospital with serious injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Essa Township this morning.



It happened on County Road 21 between the 8th and 9th line in Essa Township.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just after 6 am when a pickup truck and SUV collided.



In addition to the woman transported to Toronto, one man and one woman were treated for minor injuries.

