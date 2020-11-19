BARRIE -- A woman in her 80s is the latest victim to succumb to the COVID-19 virus as the region breaks its weekly total for a third straight week.

According to the health unit, the woman was one of eight people infected living in a congregate setting currently in an outbreak in Barrie. An additional congregate setting also has one case, but the unit would not go into further details on either locations.

This week, Simcoe Muskoka has seen 165 cases added, with the health unit confirming 34 new positive tests on Thursday, bringing the region's total now to 1,799.

The positive diagnoses are among people living in Adjala-Tosorontio, Barrie, Bradford, Essa, Innisfil, Midland, Muskoka Lakes, New Tecumseth, Penetanguishene, and Springwater.

Of the total cases in Simcoe Muskoka, 217 are active, seven people remain hospitalized, while 21 people recovered over the past 24 hours bringing the total recoveries to 1,523.

Meanwhile, Ontario recorded 1,210 new cases today, bringing the province's total now to 99,372.

Grey Bruce recorded 12 new cases bringing its total to 256, while York Region Health Unit recorded another 143.

Officials say the province processed 41,838 COVID-19 tests over the last 24 hours, with 44,493 tests still under investigation.