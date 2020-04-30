BARRIE -- A woman in her 60s has died in the hospital of complications from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 16, reports the local health unit.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is also reporting the Owen Hill Care Community long-term care home in Barrie now has 12 confirmed cases on Thursday.

The health unit saying seven more residents and three staff have tested positive.

There are outbreaks at Woods Park Care Community and I.O.O.F. Seniors Homes, both in Barrie, but the health unit isn't reporting any new cases at either facility today.

The Bradford Valley Care Community, which has seen the largest impact of COVID-19 at any facility in the region, also had no new cases on Thursday.

The health unit says more than 1,200 tests have been completed at these facilities.

Of the 278 total confirmed cases in Simcoe Muskoka, the health unit reports 155 have now recovered, and nine are in the hospital.

Meanwhile, the province is reporting its biggest single-day spike in the number of deaths on Thursday, a total of 86.

Ontario has had 1,082 COVID-19-related deaths, with the majority of victims being seniors.

There are now outbreaks at 163 long-term care homes in Ontario, up from 159 just yesterday.