Woman in critical condition after head-on collision
Emergency crews had to extricate a woman from this vehicle after a head-on collision on Highway 10, Mono Township on Monday, November 5, 2018 (CTV News/Steve Mansbridge)
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, November 5, 2018 1:40PM EST
Last Updated Monday, November 5, 2018 6:43PM EST
One woman is in critical condition following a head-on collision in Mono on Monday.
Investigators with Dufferin OPP say her car appears to have crossed the centre line on Highway 10 between the 20th and 25th sideroad colliding with a tractor-trailer just before noon.
The woman had to be extricated from her vehicle by emergency crews.
Late Monday afternoon, she had to be airlifted to a Toronto hospital.
The tractor-trailer driver was not injured.
No charges have been laid.