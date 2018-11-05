

CTV Barrie





One woman is in critical condition following a head-on collision in Mono on Monday.

Investigators with Dufferin OPP say her car appears to have crossed the centre line on Highway 10 between the 20th and 25th sideroad colliding with a tractor-trailer just before noon.

The woman had to be extricated from her vehicle by emergency crews.

Late Monday afternoon, she had to be airlifted to a Toronto hospital.

The tractor-trailer driver was not injured.

No charges have been laid.