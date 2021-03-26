BARRIE, ONT. -- Homicide detectives in York Region say a woman has been identified nearly seven months after her body was found in Lake Simcoe near the docks in Georgina last summer.

Police say the victim, 59-year-old Soo Jin Ju, was reported missing in February 2018 in Toronto. They said she was last seen in the area of Yonge Street and Finch Avenue.

According to investigators, Jin Ju was a South Korean citizen living in Oakville when she disappeared.

In a release Friday, police say she was also known to use the names Su Yoen Kim, Soo Hyun Kim, and Bo Kyung Joo.

On Aug. 29, 2020, her body was discovered floating in the lake by the docks near Lake Drive North. A few months later, they released images of her clothing and jewelry, hoping for the public's help to piece together who she was and how she ended up in the lake.

Her death is considered a homicide.

Investigators continue to appeal for information from anyone who knew the victim or who knows about her disappearance and death.

Police have not released details of how the victim died.