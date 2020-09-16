BARRIE, ONT. -- Ontario's watchdog has closed Bayfield Street between Hanmer Street and Carson Road in Barrie to investigate the death of a woman in Springwater Township that happened late Tuesday night.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said a caller alerted the OPP that a woman, believed to be in her 20s, was standing on Highway 26 near Carson Road shortly before 11 p.m. with a dog waving her arms.

One minute later, the SIU said the OPP got another call from an off-duty Barrie police officer who was in the area who said that the vehicle in front of his swerved to avoid something lying on the road.

The SIU said an OPP officer was driving that vehicle, and when both officers got out of their cars, they found the woman lying in the road.

The SIU said the officers attempted first aid, but she died at the scene. Officers said they also found the body of the dog off the road.

Investigators are appealing for witnesses to help identify the woman, who was wearing an orange jumpsuit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.