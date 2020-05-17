BARRIE -- A 37-year-old Holland Landing woman is facing impaired driving charges after a crash that killed a motorcyclist in Bradford.

Police were called to a three-vehicle crash on Yonge Street north of 9th Line around 5:30 p.m. yesterday.

After an investigation, police say a white Hyundai travelling northbound struck an oncoming Audi, resulting in a second crash involving the Hyundai and a motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle identified as 35-year-old Sean McDonnell of East Gwillimbury was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Hyundai, 37-year-old Jolene Freire of Holland Landing, was transported to the hospital for minor injuries. She has since been arrested and charged with impaired driving causing death and dangerous driving causing death.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the South Simcoe Police.