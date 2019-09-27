

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





An Innisfil woman driving with a young passenger blew over more than twice the legal alcohol limit, police say.

Officers say a citizen called them about a possibly impaired driver Thursday evening. They claim the woman failed the roadside breath test and was taken to the police station for further testing.

The 32-year-old is charged with impaired driving over 80. Her licence was suspended for 90 days and her vehicle impounded for a week.

Police say the child was properly secured in a car seat.

South Simcoe Police credit the public with alerting them to this incident and many others. "We want to commend this caller, and everyone who calls us, to report suspected impaired drivers," they stated in a release. "Together, we can make a difference."