Woman driver involved in two crashes before driving into Barrie house
A car rests on its side after colliding with a house on Drury Lane in Barrie on Tues., July 23, 2019 (Photo Courtesy: Leighann Miller)
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, July 23, 2019 9:36PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 24, 2019 12:17PM EDT
Barrie police are investigating after a car collided with a house on Drury Lane on Tuesday evening about an hour after having been involved in two other crashes.
Police say the female driver got into a collision at the intersection of Wellington Street and Bayfield Street. They allege that even though her car was damaged and needed a tow, she drove away from the scene.
Officers say she then got into another collision on Wellington Street East before turning onto Drury Lane. They say she lost control of the vehicle and drove onto the lawn, and hit the house. The car ended up on its side against the wall of the home. The woman was uninjured but taken to hospital as a precaution.
After an initial investigation, police say they ruled out the possibility that she was impaired. They believe she may have suffered a medical issue.
The 39-year-old Barrie woman faces charges of dangerous driving and failing to remain.