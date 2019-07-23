

CTV Barrie





Barrie police are investigating after a car collided with a house on Drury Lane on Tuesday evening about an hour after having been involved in two other crashes.

Police say the female driver got into a collision at the intersection of Wellington Street and Bayfield Street. They allege that even though her car was damaged and needed a tow, she drove away from the scene.

Officers say she then got into another collision on Wellington Street East before turning onto Drury Lane. They say she lost control of the vehicle and drove onto the lawn, and hit the house. The car ended up on its side against the wall of the home. The woman was uninjured but taken to hospital as a precaution.

After an initial investigation, police say they ruled out the possibility that she was impaired. They believe she may have suffered a medical issue.

The 39-year-old Barrie woman faces charges of dangerous driving and failing to remain.