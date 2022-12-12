Woman driver charged with speeding 134km/h in 50 zone along Simcoe County street
Police charged a local woman accused of speeding excessively through Bradford West Gwillimbury over the weekend.
According to South Simcoe police, an officer clocked the 38-year-old woman from Bradford driving 134 kilometres per hour in a posted 50 zone along Dissette Street.
She faces a stunt driving charge, which comes with an immediate 30-day licence suspension and 14-day vehicle impoundment at the owner's expense.
Stunt driving in Ontario
In Ontario, stunt driving charges are laid when drivers are caught travelling 40km/h or more over the speed limit on roads where the posted limit is less than 80km/h.
Driving 50km/h or more over the speed limit in an 80km/h or higher zone will result in a stunt driving charge.
Drivers charged with stunt driving face an immediate 30-day licence suspension and a 14-day vehicle impoundment at the owner's expense.
