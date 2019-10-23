CTV News has learned a 52-year-old Midhurst woman has died following a crash late last week on Highway 26.

The woman had been airlifted in critical condition to a Toronto-trauma centre after the four-vehicle collision on Friday afternoon, but her family tells CTV News she died of her injuries over the weekend.

The collision involving four-vehicles happened between Carson Road and Glen Echo Drive in Springwater Township.

Sgt. Jason Folz said two other people were taken to RVH with undisclosed injuries.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Huronia West OPP or Crime Stoppers.