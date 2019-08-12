

CTV Barrie





Provincial police are investigating the death of a Saugeen First Nations woman.

Police say officers and paramedics arrived at a residence on French Bay Road in the early morning hours on Saturday and found the woman without vital signs.

The 24-year-old woman was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police say it appears she experienced an opioid overdose and was given Naloxone before they arrived.

The Grey Bruce OPP Crime Unit is investigating what they are calling an isolated incident.