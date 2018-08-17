Featured
Woman dies in crash on Highway 400
Bracebridge OPP and emergency crews attend the scene of a fatal crash on Highway 400 on Friday, August 17, 2018.
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, August 17, 2018 4:10PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, August 17, 2018 7:29PM EDT
A 42-year-old woman died in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 400 near MacTier early Friday morning.
Provincial Police say the crash happened in the southbound lanes of the highway near Lake Joseph Road just before 7 a.m.
Two other passengers were airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital with life-altering injuries. The driver was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.
The southbound lanes of the highway had to be closed for several hours for the police investigation.
Police are continuing to investigate what may have led to the crash.