A 42-year-old woman died in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 400 near MacTier early Friday morning.

Provincial Police say the crash happened in the southbound lanes of the highway near Lake Joseph Road just before 7 a.m.

Two other passengers were airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital with life-altering injuries. The driver was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.

The southbound lanes of the highway had to be closed for several hours for the police investigation.

Police are continuing to investigate what may have led to the crash.