A woman died in a collision in Caledon that police say involved four vehicles.

The crash happened on Monday afternoon on Charleston Sideroad east of Main Street.

Police say a station wagon, truck and a hatchback all collided with a dump truck when they approached a stop by a construction area.

The victim, 74-year-old Victoria Lindekamp of Flamborough, Ont., was driving the hatchback and died at the scene.

Police say the driver of the station wagon was airlifted to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, and two of its passengers went to hospital and are expected to survive.

They say all four vehicles were damaged in the collision and suggested tailgating may have been a major factor.

Caledon OPP is appealing to the public for witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.