

CTV Barrie





An 84-year-old woman has died following a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 26, just east of Stayner.

The OPP says a vehicle was waiting to turn left onto Strongville Road on Thursday afternoon, when it was struck from behind.

According to police, the impact of the crash sent the vehicle into on-coming traffic.

Four people were taken to hospital, including two with serious injuries.

Police say a passenger in the vehicle that was waiting to turn was pronounced dead at hospital. The deceased has been identified as Janet McLevy of Owen Sound.

It’s unclear if charges will be laid at this time.

Highway 26 was closed for several hours, but has reopened.