Woman dies after collision in Clearview
Police attend the scene of a two-vehicle collision in Clearview Township, Ont. on Wednesday, October 3, 2018. (CTV News Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, October 4, 2018 11:30AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 4, 2018 1:44PM EDT
One person has died after a two-vehicle collision in Clearview Township on Wednesday.
Police say a female passenger was taken to hospital but sadly died of her injuries.
Police responded to the collision on Hogback Road and Concession Road 2 Sunnidale around 8:30 p.m.
Two other people suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
Police are continuing to investigate the fatal collision.