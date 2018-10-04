

CTV Barrie





One person has died after a two-vehicle collision in Clearview Township on Wednesday.

Police say a female passenger was taken to hospital but sadly died of her injuries.

Police responded to the collision on Hogback Road and Concession Road 2 Sunnidale around 8:30 p.m.

Two other people suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Police are continuing to investigate the fatal collision.