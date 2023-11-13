Woman dies after being struck by car in Springwater Township

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in Springwater Township over the weekend.

Provincial police say emergency crews responded to a collision involving a 74-year-old woman and a vehicle at 1013 Bayfield Street North in Springwater at 11:15 p.m. Saturday.

The Tay Township pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency crews attend the scene of a pedestrian collision on Bayfield Street North in Springwater Township, Ont., on Sat., Nov. 11, 2023. (Courtesy: Michael Chorney/At The Scene Photography)

Bayfield Street North between Carson Road and Snow Valley Road was closed for several hours as traffic reconstructionists assisted police with the investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed or has dash cam footage of the collision is asked to contact the Huronia West OPP at 705-429-3575 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-310-1122.