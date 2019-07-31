

A woman who was pulled from a burning building in Bradford on Tuesday evening has died of her injuries.

Investigators confirm the 72-year-old victim died early Wednesday morning in hospital.

Fire crews responded to the blaze at an apartment building on Centre Street around 8 p.m. as tenants evacuated the building.

There is no word on what caused the fire, but officials say it does not appear suspicious.

The Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating and officials say they are looking at smoking as a possible contributing factor..

York Regional Police are hoping to track down a Good Samaritan who tried to put out the fire.

They say two men passing by saw the fire and rushed to help by grabbing a garden hose and spraying water on the flames.

Police spoke with one of the men and would like to speak with the second. They credit both men with preventing the fire from spreading.

The Good Samaritan officers hope to find is described as a black man, in his 40s. He was wearing an orange construction vest and drove a pickup truck.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact South Simcoe Police at 905-775-3311 or 705-436-2141.