

CTV Barrie





A 35-year-old woman has died after being pinned inside a clothing donation box in Toronto on Tuesday morning.

Investigators say she was heard screaming for help just before 2 a.m. from the box located behind a building.

Crews say she didn’t have any vital signs when firefighters pulled her from the bin after cutting it open.

Attempts to resuscitate her were unsuccessful, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Toronto woman’s death isn’t the first of its kind in Canada. British Columbia has seen five people die over the last four years after being trapped in donation bins.

The municipality of West Vancouver has already sealed a number of bins as they look for safer alternatives to the containers.

There have also been deaths from donation bins in Alberta and Ontario in the last two years.

- With files from The Canadian Press and CTV Toronto