BARRIE, ONT. -- A woman is dead, a man injured, and another man behind bars after a night of violence in Ramara Township.

It unfolded at a home on Monck Road, east of Highway 169 on Saturday night.

Ontario Provincial Police say that when they arrived, they found a woman dead inside the home and a man injured. He was transported to hospital with what police describe as non-life-threatening injuries.

A 30-year-old man was arrested at the scene. He faces charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder.

Investigators say they aren't naming the suspect right now to protect the identities of the victims. They do say the man charged is a member of the household.

A next-door neighbour tells CTV News that the address now surrounded by crime scene tape was home to a couple and their adult son.

Diana Burke says it was common to hear arguing and screaming coming from the home.

"But last night--we knew last night it was different.," Burke said.

Her young daughter reports hearing a woman scream "I love you" and then silence.

Police have not said how they believed the victims were injured. A post-mortem exam will be performed on the woman this week to confirm her cause of death.

The suspect is scheduled to make a court appearance in Barrie on Tuesday.