Woman dead, man charged with first-degree murder in Ramara Twp
BARRIE, ONT. -- A woman is dead, a man injured, and another man behind bars after a night of violence in Ramara Township.
It unfolded at a home on Monck Road, east of Highway 169 on Saturday night.
Ontario Provincial Police say that when they arrived, they found a woman dead inside the home and a man injured. He was transported to hospital with what police describe as non-life-threatening injuries.
A 30-year-old man was arrested at the scene. He faces charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder.
Investigators say they aren't naming the suspect right now to protect the identities of the victims. They do say the man charged is a member of the household.
A next-door neighbour tells CTV News that the address now surrounded by crime scene tape was home to a couple and their adult son.
Diana Burke says it was common to hear arguing and screaming coming from the home.
"But last night--we knew last night it was different.," Burke said.
Her young daughter reports hearing a woman scream "I love you" and then silence.
Police have not said how they believed the victims were injured. A post-mortem exam will be performed on the woman this week to confirm her cause of death.
The suspect is scheduled to make a court appearance in Barrie on Tuesday.