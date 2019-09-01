

Craig Momney, CTV Barrie





An 82-year-old woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash in New Tecumseth.

According to police, it happened just before 10:00 p.m. on County Road 1 on Saturday.

Police say the driver of the vehicle lost control before a sharp curve, drove into a ditch and rolled onto its roof.

According to police, the 60-year-old male driver from Mono sustained non-life threatening injuries while the passenger, an 82-year-old woman from Mono, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.