Woman dead after a single-vehicle crash in New Tecumseth
OPP cruiser undated. (The Canadian Press)
Craig Momney, CTV Barrie
Published Sunday, September 1, 2019 8:00PM EDT
An 82-year-old woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash in New Tecumseth.
According to police, it happened just before 10:00 p.m. on County Road 1 on Saturday.
Police say the driver of the vehicle lost control before a sharp curve, drove into a ditch and rolled onto its roof.
According to police, the 60-year-old male driver from Mono sustained non-life threatening injuries while the passenger, an 82-year-old woman from Mono, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.