Woman dead, 4 others injured, including infant, in 7-vehicle crash in Melancthon Township

One woman is dead and four others, including an infant, are hospitalized following a multi-vehicle collision in a construction zone in Melancthon Township.

Provincial police say the seven-vehicle crash happened on County Road 124 Tuesday afternoon when a transport truck crashed into a lineup of vehicles in a construction zone on County Road 124, south of 20th Sideroad.

A 31-year-old Barrie woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and her baby was later transported to a children's hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Emergency crews extricated a 67-year-old man from his vehicle. He was airlifted by air ambulance Ornge to a trauma centre.

Police say a 45-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

County Road 124 remained closed for roughly 10 hours for the investigation.

Police say the investigation is continuing, and ask anyone with information is asked to call Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122.