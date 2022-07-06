Woman crushed by two side-by-sides at Kawartha Lakes worksite

Provincial police say a workplace incident in Kawartha Lakes sent one woman to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to the Ministry of Labour, the woman was crushed between two side-by-side all-terrain vehicles inside a delivery truck at a work site.

Provincial police officers were called to the commercial property on Highway 35 Tuesday morning.

The 53-year-old woman was taken to a Toronto area trauma centre with serious chest injuries.

The ministry tells CTV News that the woman worked for a federally regulated employer, and the event has been reported to Labour Canada.