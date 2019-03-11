Featured
Woman, child safe following police pursuit in Innisfil
Published Monday, March 11, 2019 6:08PM EDT
A 30-year-old Everett man faces several charges including forcible confinement during what police are calling a 'domestic violence-related incident' on Saturday in Innisfil.
South Simcoe Police says they gave chase to a vehicle that sped away from an officer during an attempted traffic stop at approximately 8:30 in the morning.
They called off the pursuit and a short time later found the suspect vehicle abandoned at Georgian Downs.
Barrie Police located a woman on foot nearby who they say had been in the backseat of the fleeing vehicle.
Officers were able to find the man and an eight-year-old child hiding in a nearby outbuilding. They learned the child was also in the vehicle during the pursuit.
The man was arrested and charged with multiple offences.
He is being held for a bail hearing.
Police say the woman and child were not physically hurt.