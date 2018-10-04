Featured
Woman, child in serious crash in Gravenhurst
Published Thursday, October 4, 2018 11:39AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 4, 2018 11:46AM EDT
Emergency crews were at the scene of a severe single-vehicle crash north of Bala on Wednesday evening.
Muskoka paramedics tell CTV News a vehicle hit a rock around 7 p.m. on Highway 169 close to Medora Lake Road.
The driver, a 32-year-old woman, was taken to a Toronto area hospital with serious injuries.
A young child was also in the vehicle, according to EMS, the child was not injured.
Police are investigating what caused the crash.