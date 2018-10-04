Emergency crews were at the scene of a severe single-vehicle crash north of Bala on Wednesday evening.

Muskoka paramedics tell CTV News a vehicle hit a rock around 7 p.m. on Highway 169 close to Medora Lake Road.

The driver, a 32-year-old woman, was taken to a Toronto area hospital with serious injuries.

A young child was also in the vehicle, according to EMS, the child was not injured.

Police are investigating what caused the crash.