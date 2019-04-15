

CTV Barrie





A woman who allegedly blew four times the legal alcohol limit faces impaired driving charges.

Officers stopped the woman after a concerned citizen called 9-1-1 to report a suspected drunk driver on Mount Albert Road in East Gwillimbury on Friday.

According to police, she had a one-year-old baby in the backseat at the time of her arrest.

The baby was placed in the care of a family member, and the Children’s Aid Society was notified.

York Regional Police say the woman’s licence was under suspension from an alleged impaired driving incident in January.

Twenty-four drivers have been charged with drunk driving in York Region between April 8 and April 15.

So far in 2019 police have received more than 800 calls to 9-1-1 which have led to more than 490 criminal charges.