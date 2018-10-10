Featured
Woman charged with impaired driving after vehicle plunges into stormwater pond
A Barrie woman, 24, has been charged with impaired driving after her vehicle plunged into a stormwater management pond on Oct. 10, 2018 (Courtesy: Barrie Police)
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, October 10, 2018 11:33AM EDT
A Barrie woman has been charged with impaired driving after plunging her vehicle into a stormwater management pond.
The incident happened just aft 11 a.m. Tuesday on Stunden Lane.
The woman was not injured.
“The driver of this vehicle is very fortunate that a nearby passenger witnessed her in the pond and was able to assist her,” said Const. Sarah Bamford.
Police charged the 24-year-old woman with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and dangerous driving.
The woman is schedule to appear in court later this month.
The investigation is ongoing.