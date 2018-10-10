

CTV Barrie





A Barrie woman has been charged with impaired driving after plunging her vehicle into a stormwater management pond.

The incident happened just aft 11 a.m. Tuesday on Stunden Lane.

The woman was not injured.

“The driver of this vehicle is very fortunate that a nearby passenger witnessed her in the pond and was able to assist her,” said Const. Sarah Bamford.

Police charged the 24-year-old woman with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and dangerous driving.

The woman is schedule to appear in court later this month.

The investigation is ongoing.