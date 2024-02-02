BARRIE
    • Woman charged with impaired driving after attending court for the same offence

    Police say they charged a woman with driving intoxicated on the same day she appeared in criminal court for a previous impaired driving offence.

    Provincial police say an officer in Orillia was patrolling the area of Highway 12 and Memorial Avenue on Thursday afternoon when he spotted a driver using her cell phone.

    The officer pulled the vehicle over and spoke with the driver.

    Provincial police say the officer determined she had been drinking alcohol and placed her under arrest, only to learn she had been to court earlier that day for the same offence.

    The 36-year-old woman from Collingwood will be back in court to answer to the new impaired driving charge next month.

    Additionally, she was handed a 90-day driver's licence suspension, and the vehicle she was driving was impounded for a week.

