BARRIE, ONT. -- A driver accused of being impaired is under arrest after a collision Friday morning.

According to provincial police, the 49-year-old woman crashed into a pole in Caledon, causing significant damage to the vehicle.

Police charged the driver with operation while impaired and having a blood alcohol concentration of 80 plus.

"A collision caused by impaired driving is not an accident," OPP tweeted about the incident.

There was no word on any injuries.