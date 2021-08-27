Advertisement
Woman charged with impaired after crashing vehicle
Published Friday, August 27, 2021 12:19PM EDT
A white vehicle sustains damage after crashing into a pole in Caledon, Ont., on Fri., Aug. 27, 2021 (OPP_CR/Twitter)
BARRIE, ONT. -- A driver accused of being impaired is under arrest after a collision Friday morning.
According to provincial police, the 49-year-old woman crashed into a pole in Caledon, causing significant damage to the vehicle.
Police charged the driver with operation while impaired and having a blood alcohol concentration of 80 plus.
"A collision caused by impaired driving is not an accident," OPP tweeted about the incident.
There was no word on any injuries.
