Woman charged with assault after hotel rendezvous turns sour

A woman is facing assault charges after an encounter at a local hotel Tuesday.

A 63-year-old Richmond Hill man was seriously injured after a disagreement with the 33-year-old woman at the inn on Hart Drive shortly after 8:30 a.m.

The man was taken to hospital and was later transported to a Toronto area trauma centre where he is being treated for life-threatening head and facial injuries.

Police obtained video surveillance of the female suspect as she left the hotel, and shortly before 10 a.m., Wednesday, she was located and arrested on a street south of Queen’s Park.

The accused, of no fixed address, was taken to the Barrie police station where she was charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and assault.

She was remanded into custody for a bail hearing which is scheduled to take place today, by video, with the Ontario Court of Justice located in Barrie.