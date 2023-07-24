Woman charged with arson at New Tecumseth home

Police arrested a woman accused of intentionally setting a fire in a garage in New Tecumseth.

Nottawasaga OPP says crews responded to the fire on Victoria Street in the early morning hours on Saturday.

Police say the residents of the home managed to escape the fire before crews arrived.

No injuries were reported.

A 31-year-old woman from New Tecumseth is charged with arson - damage to property.

Police ask anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.