A 41-year-old woman is facing several charges after police say she left the scene of a collision in Ramara Township last week.

The OPP says the Ajax woman was driving a pickup truck along Highway 12 on July 2 when she collided with a man driving a motorcycle. They allege she drove away.

The motorcycle driver was taken to hospital with life-altering injuries.

The woman faces multiple charges, including impaired driving causing bodily harm, failure to remain, and having cannabis readily available while driving.

She was released on a promise to appear in court to answer to the charges later this month.