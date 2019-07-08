Featured
Woman charged in hit and run, victim suffers life-altering injuries
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, July 8, 2019 11:45AM EDT
A 41-year-old woman is facing several charges after police say she left the scene of a collision in Ramara Township last week.
The OPP says the Ajax woman was driving a pickup truck along Highway 12 on July 2 when she collided with a man driving a motorcycle. They allege she drove away.
The motorcycle driver was taken to hospital with life-altering injuries.
The woman faces multiple charges, including impaired driving causing bodily harm, failure to remain, and having cannabis readily available while driving.
She was released on a promise to appear in court to answer to the charges later this month.