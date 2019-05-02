

CTV Barrie





A woman is facing charges after driving her vehicle onto a road that was marked closed because of flooding.

Police say the woman drove the small car past a road closed sign on River Road in Bracebridge and took the car directly into flood waters where the engine stalled.

Military personnel and the OPP had to rescue the stranded passengers, and a tow truck was called to remove the vehicle.

Police say the driver was charged with driving on a closed road and driving with a suspended licence.

Bracebridge Mayor Graydon Smith says for motorists to, “Heed the closures for your own personal safety.” The mayor says the integrity of the roadway may be compromised and can make travelling on closed roads dangerous.

Bracebridge has 15 roads marked as closed on Thursday, five streets are flooded, and 15 roads are currently open. Mayor Smith says conditions and road closures can change quickly.