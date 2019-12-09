BARRIE -- An Owen Sound woman will have some explaining to do to the judge when she appears in court next year facing charges related to being three-times above the legal alcohol limit.

Police say that around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday Grey-Bruce OPP were called out to a crash involving a car that left the roadway on Highway 21, Saugeen First Nation.

The 46-year-old woman was taken to the detachment where she allegedly blew three times the legal alcohol limit.

She now faces charges related to impaired driving.

The accused is scheduled to be in court in January to answer to the charges.