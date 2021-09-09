Woman charged after traffic stop in Barrie turns up drugs, semi-automatic rifle, police say

Police allege officers seized an unloaded, semi-automatic Savage 64 LR 22 (.22 calibre) rifle during a traffic stop in Barrie, Ont., on Sun., Sept. 5, 2021. (Barrie Police Services) Police allege officers seized an unloaded, semi-automatic Savage 64 LR 22 (.22 calibre) rifle during a traffic stop in Barrie, Ont., on Sun., Sept. 5, 2021. (Barrie Police Services)

Barrie Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

FOLLOW LIVE @ 9 P.M. EDT

FOLLOW LIVE @ 9 P.M. EDT | Official English-language federal leaders' debate

With leaders of the five major federal parties preparing to go head-to-head in Thursday's official English-language debate, CTVNews.ca will be providing real-time fact checking and analysis.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

Windsor

London

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver