A 29-year-old woman faces several charges after allegedly stabbing a man in the back on Wednesday.

Police say they were called to an apartment building on Holland Street in Bradford West Gwillimbury at approximately 9:30 p.m.

According to officers, the man and woman were engaged in a heated argument when the woman allegedly stabbed him in the back with a small knife.

She was arrested and held in custody overnight.

The man was treated for his injuries by paramedics at the scene.