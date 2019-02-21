Featured
Woman arrested for allegedly stabbing man during argument
A 29-year-old woman faces several charges after allegedly stabbing a man in the back on Wednesday.
Police say they were called to an apartment building on Holland Street in Bradford West Gwillimbury at approximately 9:30 p.m.
According to officers, the man and woman were engaged in a heated argument when the woman allegedly stabbed him in the back with a small knife.
She was arrested and held in custody overnight.
The man was treated for his injuries by paramedics at the scene.