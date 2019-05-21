

A 33-year-old woman faces several charges in connection with a brazen home invasion and robbery in Tay Township.

Police say the alleged incident happened on Friday at a house on Tiny Beaches Road North around 6 a.m.

According to police, the Tay Township woman and a man broke into the home and allegedly stole a lockbox and some of the homeowner’s personal property before taking off on foot.

The woman faces a violent robbery charge along with break and enter, assault and theft under $5,000.

She was released on bail and is scheduled to appear in a Midland court in August.

Police continue to investigate the identity and location of the male suspect they say was also involved in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.