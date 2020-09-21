BARRIE -- A Mississauga woman is facing charges after blowing nearly four times over the legal alcohol limit, police say.

According to the Nottawasaga Police, around 10 p.m. on Friday, concerned citizens called police to report a possible impaired driver near County Road 90 and County Road 27 in Essa Township.

Police located the car near the 10th Line near County Road 90.

According to police, 26-year-old Victoria Mlynarczyk was arrested for impaired driving and has been charged with

Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs, contrary to s. 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada (CC); and

Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), contrary to s. 320.14(1)(b) CC

Her license has been suspended for 90 days, and her car impounded for a week.

She is scheduled to appear in a Bradford court on October 8.