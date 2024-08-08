Woman arrested after allegedly sending death threat to ex-partner

A woman from Blue Mountain Ont., is up against multiple charges after a domestic incident in Thornbury.

On Tuesday, officers from the Collingwood and Blue Mountains Detachment responded to a complaint after a woman allegedly threatened to show up at her former partner's house and kill him.

Shortly after the complaint, officers found the woman driving her vehicle on Highway 26, and stopped her near Thornbury.

Police arrested the suspect without incident. During the arrest, officers noticed the woman was driving while impaired.

After an investigation, OPP learned that the 29-year-old was on bail for offenses related to the same victim. (Her former partner.)

As a result, the woman has been charged with impaired driving, refusing/ failing to provide a breath sample, uttering threats, being in possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and failing to comply with bail.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the courts at a later date.