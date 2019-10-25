A woman and two young children escaped a house fire by climbing out a second storey window overnight on Friday in Huntsville.

Firefighters arrived at the home on Stephenson Road 2 West around 2 a.m. and rescued the woman and two children who were on the roof of the porch.

They were taken to hospital for observation.

Fire crews say the fire started on the main floor of the home and was contained to one room.

Damage is estimated at $50,000.

The cause is under investigation. Officials say the fire is not suspicious.

Crews credit working smoke alarms and a well-executed escape plan with a positive outcome in this case.