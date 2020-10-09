Advertisement
Woman and dog killed after being struck by vehicle in Newmarket
Published Friday, October 9, 2020 11:25AM EDT
A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Newmarket on Thurs., Oct. 8, 2020. (Tristan Phillips/CP24)
NEWMARKET, ONT. -- York Regional Police say a 67-year-old woman and her dog are dead after being struck by a vehicle Thursday evening.
Police say the collision happened in the intersection of Stonehaven and Best Circle around 7:30 in Newmarket.
Police say both the woman and her pet were pronounced dead at the scene.
They say the driver, a 50-year-old woman also from Newmarket, remained at the scene.
Investigators are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to contact them.