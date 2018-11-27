

A mother and her child who were the focus of a day-long search have been found safe and in good health.

Police say evidence was discovered in a Mississauga park that suggested a birth may have recently taken place in that location. They were concerned about the well-being of the mother and child and launched an investigation.

Peel police now say a 27-year-old woman gave birth a year ago and froze everything involved in the delivery. She told officers she deposited the umbilical cord, placenta, forceps, and other items from the birth on Monday, one year after she had her child “for holistic purposes.”

Investigators confirmed the story with the mother’s midwife.