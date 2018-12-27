

CTV Barrie





A 23-year-old woman is facing multiple charges after officers say they stopped a speeding vehicle traveling the wrong-way in Cookstown early Thursday morning.

South Simcoe Police say the Scarborough woman was driving 122km/hr in a posted 50km/hr zone on Highway 89 between the 5th Sideroad and Highway 27 shortly before 2:30 a.m.

The woman allegedly sped away from police driving westbound in the eastbound lanes. Officers say they administered a breath test on the woman when the vehicle stopped at a red light on County Road 27, still on the wrong side of the road.

The woman was charged with several offences including impaired driving and stunt driving.

Her license was suspended for 90 days, and her vehicle was impounded.

She is scheduled to appear in court in January.